As Omicron cases spike to 165 in Delhi, CM Kejriwal announces new restrictions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE As Omicron cases spike to 165, CM Kejriwal announces new restrictions

Highlights Total Omicron cases touch 165 in national capital

Level-I (Yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan sounded

Delhi recorded 331 fresh coronavirus cases

With the rising cases of Covid in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced more restrictions for Delhi. The total number of cases of new Omicron variant of Covid-19 recorded in the national capital has mounted to 165, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

Addressing a presser, Kejriwal said, "As the Covid-19 positivity rate has been above 0.5% for the past few days, we are enforcing Level-I (Yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan. A detailed order on restrictions to be implemented will be released soon."

Amid the Omicron scare, Delhi recorded 331 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single-day rise since June 9 and one death, on Monday, while the positivity rate mounted to 0.68 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

According to officials at Batra Hospital, five Omicron patients are admitted there, and seven patients are Covid positive, but their genome sequencing reports still awaited. Four suspected cases of Omicron are admitted to City Hospital unit of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, sources said.

Every patient is asymptomatic and all had a travel history.

ALSO READ: 2 more Covid vaccines Covovax and Corbevax, and anti-viral drug Molnupiravir cleared for use in India

Latest India News