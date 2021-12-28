Tuesday, December 28, 2021
     
  • Govt gives emergency use authorization approval to COVID19 vaccines Covovax, Corbevax and Anti-viral drug Molnupiravir
2 more Covid vaccines Covovax and Corbevax, and anti-viral drug Molnupiravir cleared for use in India

"It's a hat-trick! It's now 3rd vaccine developed in India!", Health Minister Mandaviya said. 

New Delhi Published on: December 28, 2021 11:16 IST
2 more Covid vaccines Covovax and Corbevax cleared for use in India

Covovax, Corbevax vaccine latest news: The Government has approved two more Covid vaccines and an anti-viral drug for use in India. 

Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has given emergency use authorization approval to COVID-19 vaccines Covovax and Corbevax and Anti-viral drug Molnupiravir.

"CORBEVAX vaccine is India's 1st indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against #COVID19, Made by Hyderabad-based firm Biological-E. It's a hat-trick! It's now 3rd vaccine developed in India!" Mandaviya said.

