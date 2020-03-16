Video shows massive fire at Mumbai's Sewri Cotton Green area; several rescued

Image Source : INDIA TV Mssive fire breaks out in Mumbai

A massive fire broke out at Sewri fiber cotton greens area in Mumbai. The incident was reported from a factory in the area on Monday, following which thick smoke was seen rising from the spot. Fire tenders are currently present at the spot as the efforts to douse the flames continue.

According to reports, several people have been safely rescued from the site.

Videos of the blaze were posted on social media, which showed thick blaze rising from the incident spot.

Reason for the fire was yet not known. There were no reports of any injuries or casualties in the incident.

