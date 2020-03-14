Image Source : ANI Fire breaks out in a chemical factory at Delhi's GT Karnal Road

A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory at GT Karnal Road in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday. As per the ANI report, 15 fire tenders have rushed to the spot.

The fire fighting operations are underway. However, no injury has been reported so far.

According to fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at the factory, situated at GT Karnal Road, around 12.10 pm.

