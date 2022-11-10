Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV Mumbai Police bans drones, flying objects for a month to prevent their possible use for terrorist activities

Mumbai Police: In an attempt to prevent their possible use for terrorist activities, the Mumbai Police has issued an order to prohibit the flying of drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, paragliders, private helicopters and hot air balloons for a month. The ban will be in place from November 13 to December 12.

According to the order, no activities involving the aforementioned private flying objects will be permitted within the boundaries of the Mumbai Police Commissionerate, with the exception of aerial surveillance by the city police or with specific written permission from the deputy commissioner of police (operations).

The order period encompasses the day marking the occurrence of the deadly terror attack in Mumbai on November 26, 2008, which claimed 166 lives.

The violation of order to attract punishment

The city police issued the order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and said any person contravening it shall be punishable under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant).

"It is likely that terrorists, anti-national elements might make use of drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, paragliders in their attacks and thereby target VVIPs, endangering the life of public at large, destroy public property and cause disturbance to law and order in the city," the order said.

It is necessary to put certain restrictions on the activities of such elements in the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate to prevent any probable sabotage by the use of these flying objects. Hence, some preventive and proactive measures need to be taken, the order said.

