Mumbai Police slams comedian Atul Khatri for making light of city's seat belt law; 'safety is never a joke'

Mumbai Police is considered one of the most powerful police forces in the country. Other than their remarkable authority, the department is known for their eye-catching tweets. The Mumbai Police Department never fails to capture hearts with their humorous tweets. Now, they are making waves after they took a humorous dig at comedian Atul Khatri after he mocked Mumbai's new seat belt law.

On Tuesday, seatbelts for all drivers and passengers became mandatory in Mumbai, and as soon as the news surfaced, comedian Atul Khatri shared a tweet making fun of the law. In the tweet, he shared a picture of a man wearing a t-shirt with a seatbelt patch, and he suggested others to either wear seatbelts or buy that t-shirt to avoid penalties. His tweet read, "Mumbaikars! Please wear seat belts from today or buy this t-shirt."

As soon as Mumbai Police noticed his tweet, they took to their official Twitter handle and wrote in response, "We shall keep them in stock for you, along with our challans. Your safety is never a joke! PS: If this ever will be basis for a stand up routine, ensure the message of safety is sent out as well. #WearYourSeatbelts."

After the tweet, Atul Khatri commented, "Hahaha. Noted Sir."

The tweet broke the internet, and netizens took to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, " This is tight slap on silly joke of @one_by_two Safety shall never be taken as a joke." Another user wrote, "Good humour. But yes safety is paramount. I hope there is a positive attitude to the new rule." A third user commented, "Who is running this account. Gem reply."

Later that day, the department declared that the drive, which was scheduled to begin on Tuesday, had been delayed for 10 days. These ten days will be devoted to raising awareness about the need to put seatbelts in every seat of a car and making sure that starting on November 10, everyone will use their seatbelts when travelling.

