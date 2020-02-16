Image Source : PTI Modi in Varanasi: PM launches, lays foundation of 50 projects worth Rs.1,254 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid foundation of 50 projects worth Rs 1,254 crore in Varanasi, which is also his Lok Sabha constituency. He also flagged off the IRCTC's 'Maha Kaal Express' through video link during his day-long visit to the city.

It will be the first overnight private train in the country to connect three Jyotirling pilgrim centres of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, and Ujjain and Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh. The prime minister dedicated to the nation the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre and unveiled a 63-feet tall statue of the RSS ideologue - the tallest statue of the leader in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also asserted that the trust set up for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will work "rapidly". "A trust has been formed for the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. This trust will work rapidly," he said at a public meeting during his day-long visit to his Lok Sabha constituency.

Earlier in the day he participated in the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul here and released the translated version of the Shri Siddhant Shikhamani Granth in 19 languages and its mobile application.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa were present on the occasion. Modi also inaugurated a 430-bed super-specialty government hospital.

