PM Modi to inaugurate over 30 projects, 'Kashi Ek Roop Anek' exhibition in Varanasi today

PM Modi to inaugurate various projects in Varanasi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his two-day visit to Varanasi today during which he will inaugurate over 30 projects, including a 430-bed super-specialty government hospital. Modi will also inaugurate 'Kashi Ek Roop Anek', a cultural arts and handicrafts exhibition, at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Hastakala Sankul during visit to his Lok Sabha constituency.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), he is also scheduled to flag off IRCTC's 'Maha Kaal Express' through video link.

Overnight private train to connect Jyotirling pilgrim centres

The first overnight private train in the country will connect three Jyotirling pilgrim centres of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, and Ujjain and Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh.

The PMO further said the Prime Minister will interact with buyers and artisans coming from different countries, including America, England and Australia.

(With inputs from PTI)

