'Please come to Ramlila Maidan to bless your son': Kejriwal to Delhi ahead of swearing-in today

Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi Chief Minister for the third time at Ramlila Maidan

Arvind Kejriwal is all set to commence the journey of AAP 3.0 government in Delhi when he takes oath as chief minister in front of a mammoth crowd at the iconic Ramlila Maidan. AAP stormed back to power in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 winning 62 out of the total 70 seats while BJP getting only 8 seats its kitty.

Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi chief minister at 12:30 pm, along with six cabinet ministers. All the six ministers in the previous government - Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam - wil once again take oath for same portfolios.

Kejriwal's swearing-in is going to be a grand ceremony which will also see his cabinet ministers taking oath. The AAP chief has invited Delhiites, Delhi government school heads to attend his oath-taking ceremony, terming AAP's victory as peoples' victory in the Delhi elections.

09:04 IST | Sunday, Feb 16, 2020

Will take oath as chief minister for the third time, please come to bless your son, tweets Arvind Kejriwal.

आज तीसरी बार दिल्ली के CM की शपथ लूंगा। अपने बेटे को आशीर्वाद देने रामलीला मैदान जरूर आइएगा।pic.twitter.com/98k4WHTOYB — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 16, 2020

08:40 IST | Sunday, Feb 16, 2020

A banner at Ramlila ground where preparations are underway for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal. ​

Delhi: A banner seen at Ramlila Ground where preparations are underway for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal https://t.co/PoxqhcX6Zv pic.twitter.com/s7gqnQP284 — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020

08:16 IST | Sunday, Feb 16, 2020

AAP is expecting around one lakh people at Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony. Speaking to IANS, Gopal Rai said around one lakh people are expected at the ceremony.

07:35 IST | Sunday, Feb 16, 2020

Preparations underway for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal at Ramlila Ground. He will take oath as CM for the third time today.

Delhi: Preparations underway for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal at Ramlila Ground. He will take oath as CM for the third time today. pic.twitter.com/QbyMhGkBwZ — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020

Kejriwal has also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his swearing-in however the prime minister will be in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi to attend scheduled events during which he will inaugurate various developmental schemes.

On the eve of his swearing-in, Kejriwal held a dinner meeting of his ministers-designate to discuss the roadmap for development of the national capital, especially the initiatives that need to be prioritised in the coming three months.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia told reporters after the meeting that Kejriwal has asked all cabinet ministers, who will take oath on Sunday along with him, to work dedicatedly towards fulfilling the promises listed in the "guarantee card".

"We have been asked to start working towards fulfilling our promises in the guarantee card as soon as we are sworn in," he said.

The card, "10 guarantees of Kejriwal", was released by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener ahead of the Delhi assembly polls.

Kejriwal in the card gave certain guarantees to the people of Delhi, including plans to plant two crore saplings, clean the Yamuna river and reduce pollution in Delhi, over the next five years.

Kejriwal discussed roadmap for making Delhi as a global city

According to AAP functionaries, Kejriwal also discussed the roadmap for making Delhi a global city.

The Cabinet ministers designate deliberated upon the roadmap for Delhi's development, especially the initiatives that need to be prioritised in the coming three months.

(With inputs from PTI)

