Kejriwal calls ministers-designate for dinner ahead of swearing-in, discusses development roadmap

On the eve of his swearing-in as chief minister of Delhi, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal called a dinner meeting of his ministers-designate to discuss the roadmap for the development of the national capital, especially the initiatives that need to be prioritised in the coming three months.

According to party functionaries, Kejriwal also discussed the roadmap for making Delhi a global city.

They deliberated upon the roadmap for Delhi's development, especially the initiatives that need to be prioritised in the coming three months.

Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi chief minister for the third successive time on Sunday, along with six others as ministers.

All the six ministers in the previous government -- Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain, and Rajendra Gautam -- have been retained.

The AAP won 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged the remaining eight seats. The Congress drew a blank for the second consecutive time.