50 'special guests' to share stage with Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday

A worker installs CCTV cameras at Ramlila Maidan ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s government, in New Delhi on Friday

A day before the oath-taking ceremony of Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday said it is inviting 50 representatives from different sectors contributing towards the Delhi governance, who will be sharing the stage with the new Cabinet.

The list of sectors includes Angadwadi Workers, Doorstep Delivery, Education, Healthcare, Farmers, Farishtey Scheme, Infra, Safai Karamchari, Public Transport, Bus Marshals, and others.

Speaking to media, elected Cabinet Ministers Manish Sisodia said these are the people responsible for 'Delhi nirman' (building).

"They will share stage with Arvind Kejriwal during his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday," said Sisodia.

Among the people will be -- teachers, bus marshalls, architects of the Signature Bridge, family of fire fighters who lost their lives, bus driver, auto driver, metro driver, farmers and several others.

Sisodia said they are being invited as the massive mandate of the people is also a victory of those who dream about making Delhi better.

He said the list includes people from school peon, students, doctors from mohalla clinic, bike ambulance riders, fire fighters and students, among other.

Kejriwal will be taking oath on Sunday at the Ramlila Maidan along with his Cabinet of six ministers.

The AAP won 62 of the 70 Assemblies while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged the remaining eight seats.

Speaking to IANS, one of the special guests, Geeta Devi said she feel "privileged" to be part of the list.

The 36-year old Bus Marshal has held a pickpocket in a bus in November and handed him to the police. He was trying to stole a mobile phone from a passenger.

"I always wanted to be a police officer but she could not become one. When I got to know about this work of bus marshal, I applied for it and took it up," she said.

Among the invitees was also Dr. Alka Choudhary, who cannot stop gushing about how proud she is of being in charge of the first Mohalla Clinic in the city.

"I would love to witness such an event and will continue to spread as much awareness as I can to make herself useful for the people of Delhi. I am proud to represent my community of Mohalla Clinic doctors who have built a unique, innovative primary healthcare model that the entire world is talking about," Alka said.