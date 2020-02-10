Monday, February 10, 2020
     
Fire at building in Mira Bhayander near Mumbai; thick black smoke billows out | Video

A massive fire broke out at a four-storey building on Monday in Uttan, Mira Bhayander near Mumbai, township of Thane district.

Mumbai Updated on: February 10, 2020 17:37 IST
A massive fire broke out at a four-storey building on Monday in Uttan, Mira Bhayander near Mumbai, a township of Thane district. Fire tenders have reached the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway.

The number of casualties is yet ascertained. 

