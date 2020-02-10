Fire at building in Mira Bhayander near Mumbai; thick black smoke billows out | Video

Image Source : TWITTER Fire at building in Mira Bhayander near Mumbai; thick black smoke billows out

A massive fire broke out at a four-storey building on Monday in Uttan, Mira Bhayander near Mumbai, a township of Thane district. Fire tenders have reached the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway.

Fire breaks out a building in Bhayander, Maharashtra... pic.twitter.com/3ZcIeYud70 — Madhu L (@MadhuL13) February 10, 2020

The number of casualties is yet ascertained.

