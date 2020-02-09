6 dead and 40 injured after bus catches fire in Odisha's Brahmapur 

Sunday, February 09, 2020
     
At least 6 persons dead and around 40 passengers injured on Sunday after the bus they were traveling in caught fire. The bus came in contact with 11 KV live electric wire in the Ganjam district of Odisha's Brahmapur.

New Delhi Updated on: February 09, 2020 17:04 IST
Image Source : ANI

At least 6 persons dead and around 40 passengers injured on Sunday after the bus they were traveling in caught fire. The bus came in contact with 11 KV live electric wire in the Ganjam district of Odisha's Brahmapur. All the injured persons have been sent to MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

Locals, police and fire service personnel later rescued the passengers.

Berhampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Pinak Mishra said the injured have been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Transport Minister Padmanabh Behera said that an inquiry would be conducted into the incident and action would be taken accordingly.

More to follow...

 

