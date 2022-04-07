MHA beefs up security of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, 2 CRPF platoons attached with security cover

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) MHA beefs up security of UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Highlights CRPF has been deployed in security cover of CM Yogi

2 platoons of CRPF have been deployed at CM's official residence in Lucknow

Decision was taken days after attack on Gorakhnath temple

After the attack on the Gorakhnath temple, the security of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been increased. Now, CRPF has been deployed in the security cover of the Chief Minister. Two platoons of CRPF have been deployed at the Chief Minister's official residence 5 KD. It is believed that the decision has been taken by the government after the attack on Gorakhnath temple.

The temple is under high security as it is frequently visited by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is the head seer.

Murtaza Abbasi had attacked two police constables with a sharp-edged weapon at a gate of the famed Gorakhnath temple and tried to barge into the premises on Sunday evening before he was overpowered. After arresting Abbasi, UP police raided his residence in Gorakhpur and collected his laptop and a mobile phone which contains videos related to controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and also about the (Pakistan spy agency) ISI.

A team of Uttar Pradesh ATS also travelled to Mumbai to collect more information about Abbasi, who used to live in one of the nodes of Mumbai's satellite city.

On Monday, the UP ATS team visited the building (Millenium Tower) in the Sanpada node near Vashi. The team found that the flat (mentioned in Abbasi's Aadhaar card) was sold in 2013. He said Abbasi's father Munir Abbasi has purchased another flat at Taj Heights Apartment in sector 50 in Seawoods Darave, also in Navi Mumbai. The ATS team with the help of officials of the NRI police station visited that flat. It came to light that the Abbasi family had shifted to Gorakhpur in October 2020 and the flat was rented to one Muslim Khan during the lockdown.

Police are also speaking to the people who knew Murtaza when he was staying in Navi Mumbai's Sanpada node. One case has been registered at Gorakhnath police station regarding the attack on the cops, while another case has been registered regarding use of a sharp-edged weapon.

Also Read | Gorakhnath temple attack: Yogi govt hands over probe to UP ATS

Also Read | MHA beefs up security of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, 2 CRPF platoons attached with security cover

Latest India News