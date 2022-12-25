Mangaluru: Section 144 imposed after unidentified miscreants stab man

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The deceased was stabbed while he was standing in front of his shop.

Two unidentified miscreants stabbed a man to death at Katippalla, outskirts of Mangaluru, yesterday night. The deceased has been identified as Jaleel & was stabbed while he was standing in front of his shop.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be known.

Section 144 has been imposed in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor & Panambur PS limits in Mangaluru from 6AM on Dec 25 to 6AM on Dec 27. This has been done in order to prevent any untoward incidents in the wake of a murder incident. The sale of liquor has also been banned till 10AM on Dec 27.

Further details are awaited.

