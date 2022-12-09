4 college students suspended for dancing in burqa during event in Mangaluru

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@HATEDETECTORS The video went viral on social media and heated debates were raging among netizens. Many who responded to the video clip said it was a 'mockery' of the dress traditionally worn by Muslim women.

Four engineering college students in Mangaluru were placed under suspension for allegedly dancing to the tune of a Bollywood item song wearing burqa with their video going viral. The management of St Joseph Engineering College in the city took swift action against its students after a few social media users termed the dance as 'obscene and inappropriate,' college authorities said. The college administrative board suspended the students after an internal inquiry. College principal Rio D'Souza said the management has immediately suspended the students who belong to the Muslim community.

"The dance in the video has taken place after the official programme was over. The college does not support any act inside the campus that jeopardises the harmony between various communities," a statement from the college said. The programme had taken place in the college on Wednesday evening during the inauguration of a students' association. After the programme got over, a few students of the college got on to the dais and danced wearing burqas.

The video went viral on social media and heated debates were raging among netizens. Many who responded to the video clip said it was a 'mockery' of the dress traditionally worn by Muslim women. The burqa-clad students were allegedly seen dancing to the song 'Fevicol Se' from the Hindi movie 'Dabangg-2.' "The video clip being circulated in social media has captured a part of the dance by students of the Muslim community itself who barged on stage during the informal part of students' association inaugural," it said.

"It was not part of the approved programme and the students involved have been suspended pending inquiry. The college does not support or condone any activities that could harm the harmony between communities and everyone on campus knows that strict guidelines that are in place in this regard," the statement read.

ALSO READ | 'Burqa' an evil custom, Muslim women will be freed from it, says UP minister

Latest India News