Mamata Banerjee injury: Election Commission seeks detailed report over Nandigram incident

Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee injured during her campaign at Nandigram in Purba Medinipur.

The Election Commission has sought a detailed report on the incident in which West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee claimed that she suffered an injury after she was pushed by few people during election campaigning in Nandigram.

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee claimed that she was pushed by some people following which she suffered injuries on her head and legs.

"Not even one police official was present. 4-5 people intentionally manhandled me in presence of public. No local police was present during the program, not even SP. It was definitely a conspiracy. There were no police officials for 4-5 hours in such huge public gathering," Bengal CM Banerjee claimed.

A video from the incident surfaced showing Mamata Banerjee being shifted to the back seat of her vehicle.

"There were about four-five men who did it... See how it is swelling up..." Mamata said while pointing at her legs. She also alleged that it was a "conspiracy".

ALSO READ | Mamata Banerjee injured in Nandigram; 'some people pushed me', Bengal CM says

"Of course it is a conspiracy... There was no security men around me," the Trinamool supremo added, when asked if it was a planned attack on her.

A team of 5 senior doctors is present at state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata where Mamata Banerjee is being treated, Health officials said.

Trinamool MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, who was in Nandigram, as the Chief Minister's scheduled visit was to continue till Thursday earlier, issued a statement.

"After widespread response from the people of Nandigram Block-1 yesterday (Tuesday), Mamata Banerjee visited several places of Nandigram Block II after filing nomination at Haldia. She offered Puja in one after another temple.

"There was a massive response from people everywhere. At about 6.15 pm, when she was about to leave Birulia Anchal after performing puja in a temple, a few unknown persons pushed her to the car and forcibly shut the door, as a result of which she sustained injuries in her left leg and also suffered severe pain in the waist. She, thereafter, left for Kolkata to get proper treatment," Ray said.

She was scheduled to return to Kolkata on Thursday but was immediately rushed back to the state capital. A dishevelled-looking Banerjee, sitting in the front seat of the SUV, spoke to the media just before her convoy left for Kolkata.

Speaking on the matter, Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said, "I think I'll refrain from commenting. All of you're intelligent and have covered (reported on) such things all your life. Our didi is perturbed. These are signs of a defeated party & a defeated candidate. She'll lose from Nandigram and there'll be a change in West Bengal."

ALSO READ | 'Was it Taliban': BJP raises questions over Mamata's injury claims

Latest India News