Image Source : ANI 'Was it Taliban': BJP raises questions over Mamata's injury claims

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised questions over West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's claims that she suffered injuries during election campaigning in Nandigram.

Mamata has alleged that she was pushed by 4-5 people while she was standing near her car. "My leg was crushed. This is a conspiracy against me," Mamata said.

Reacting to Mamata's claims, West Bengal BJP Vice-President Arjun Singh asked if it was Taliban that attacked her convoy. "Huge police force accompanies her. Who can get near her? Four IPS officers are her security incharge and must be suspended. Attackers don't appear out of nowhere, they have to be nabbed. She did drama for sympathy," Singh remarked.

Suvendu Adhikari, Mamata's BJP rival in Nandigram, also said that Bengal chief minister was claiming conspiracy against her only to gain sympathy.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mamata filed her nomination for the Nandigram assembly seat, where she will take on her former protege and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. She exuded confidence of winning the seat, saying she has never returned empty-handed from the land of anti-farm land acquisition movement.

READ MORE: Mamata Banerjee suffers leg injury while campaigning in Nandigram; 'some people pushed me', TMC chief says