Mamata Banerjee suffers leg injury while campaigning in Nandigram; 'some people pushed me', TMC chief says

Image Source : INDIA TV Mamata Banerjee injured during campaigning in Nandigram.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday suffered an injury to her leg during election campaigning in Nandigram. The Trinamool Congress chief alleged that she was pushed resulting in injury.

"I was standing near the car when 4-5 people suddenly came and pushed me. My leg was crushed. This is a conspiracy against me," Mamata told reporters.

The chief minister is being brought to Kolkata by road from Nandigram for treatment.

BJP raises questions over Mamata's injury

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised questions over Mamata's claims. Suvendu Adhikari, Mamata's BJP rival in Nandigram, said that Bengal chief minister was claiming conspiracy against her only to gain sympathy.

BJP MP Arjun Singh pointed out that the CM is surrounded by heavy security and whatever she was claiming was false allegations. BJP's Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya seconded Arjun Singh. "Ho sakta hai...how it can be possible that someone comes so close to the CM and injures her," Vijayvargiya told India TV. Vijayvargiya said that a CBI probe must be conducted over the incident.

Earlier in the day, Mamata filed her nomination for Nandigram assembly seat, where she will take on her former protege and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and exuded confidence of winning it saying she has never returned empty-handed from the land of anti-farm land acquisition movement.

Accompanied by TMC president Subrata Bakshi, Banerjee filed her papers at the Haldia sub-divisional office here after taking part in a 2-km roadshow. She offered prayers at a temple before filing her nomination, and at another after doing so.

ALSO READ: ‘Mamata should stick to reciting kalma’: BJP claims Bengal CM wrongly chanted Chandi Path at Nandigram rally

"I have never returned empty-handed from here. Nandigram is not just a name, it is the name of a movement. Bhulte pari sobar naam, bhulbo nako Nandigram (I can forget everyone's name, but can never forget Nandigram). That's the significance of this place for me," the TMC supremo told a gathering after filing nomination.

Nandigram set for epic battle

Nandigram assembly constituency is set for a high octane battle with Banerjee deciding to contest from the seat against Adhikari, who recently switched over to the saffron camp.

Adhikari, who will file his nomination paper for the seat on a later date, called her an 'outsider' to Nandigram and himself a 'bhoomiputra' (son of the soil).

He had won the Nandigram seat in the 2016 assembly poll, while another TMC candidate emerged victorious from the constituency in 2011.