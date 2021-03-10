‘Mamata should stick to reciting kalma’: BJP claims Bengal CM wrongly chanted Chandi Path at Nandigram rally

Image Source : PTI BJP claims Mamata Banerjee wrongly chanted Chandi Path at Nandigram rally

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrongly chanted the Chandi Path at a rally in Nandigram on Tuesday. The party's West Bengal unit tweeted a video of Mamata's Chandi Path at a rally and coupled it with another video of Chandi Path which it claimed to be the correct verse.

The saffron party suggested that Mamata should stick to reciting kalma and not pretend to be a Hindu. "It is too late now to wash the sins of brazen minority appeasement of last 10 years," the tweet reads.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mamata arrived in Nandigram on a two-day visit. Addressing the party workers, the TMC supremo proudly exclaimed that she is "a Hindu girl" and recited mantras from the Chandi Path.

"I am a born Hindu. No one should question my identity. But I don't believe in dividing communities on religious lines. If anyone has any doubt about my religion, I challenge them to a debate and competition on reciting Hindu shlokas. Khela Hobe (the game is on)," she said and then recited shlokas.

TMC turncoat Suvendu Adhikari has also accused Mamata of chanting the wrong mantra before the crowd. He said that Mamata is resorting to such tactics only to gain political mileage ahead of the polls. He said that people of Nandigram will teach her a lesson and exuded confidence that the BJP will form the next government in the eastern state.

"Earlier the CM insulted Lord Ram more than once. Then, she wrongly recited the Saraswati Mantra. Again she has recited the mantra wrongly at a public meeting," he tweeted.

Mamata will cross swords with her former close aide-turned-bete noire Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram. She is contesting from the Nandigram seat for the first time after relinquishing the Bhowanipore constituency in Kolkata, from where she had won twice. The TMC supremo has rented a house in Nandigram and will campaign from there.

Nandigram will go to polls in the second phase on April 1.

