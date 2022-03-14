Maharashtra, brace yourselves! IMD predicts severe heat wave in THESE parts of state

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashta, brace yourselves! IMD predicts severe heat wave in THESE parts of state

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a severe heat wave warning for Northern Konkan which includes Palghar, Mumbai and Thane for today and tomorrow (March 14, 15). The IMD said that for March 16, a heat wave warning is issued for the entire Konkan region.

"We have issued a severe heat wave warning for today and tomorrow for the regions of Northern Konkan which includes Palghar, Mumbai and Thane. For March 16, we have issued a heat wave warning for the entire Konkan region." Dr Jayanta Sarkar, Head, IMD Mumbai said.

See the full forecast here:

The IMD also said Coastal Karnataka, Southwest Rajasthan and Gujarat region will also experience the heatwave.

Incidentally, maximum temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius were already recorded over many parts of Gujarat, Vidarbha, Odisha, Kerala, Mahe, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu on Friday, IMD data showed.

"Gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius is very likely over Gujarat during next five days. Heat Wave very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Saurashtra-Kutch during next two days," the IMD bulletin had said on Friday.

