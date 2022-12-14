Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Madhya Pradesh: Several districts likely to receive rainfall in next 24 hours.

Rainfall in Madhya Pradesh: Light to moderate rainfall is expected in several districts of Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours till Thursday (December 15), said a senior meteorologist in Bhopal today.

Meteorologist Ashfaq Hussain told media, "Due to the cyclonic storm (Mandous), moisture is arriving from the Bay of Bengal in the state. As a result, several districts of the state experienced rainfall in the past 24 hours (since Tuesday)."

"Of these Sagar district recorded a maximum rainfall of 12.8 mm whereas Bhopal recorded 1.9 mm, similarly, 3.2 mm in Ujjain and 1.8 mm in Raisen district in the last 24 hours," Hussain said.

"There is a possibility of rain in Betul, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani districts of the state in the next 24 hours. Besides, there will be cloudy weather in many districts of the state," he said.

"The temperature, however, will remain the same as of now. But after the clouds move away, there is also a possibility that the minimum temperature will dip by 5 degrees in the next four to five days," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: Cyclone Mandous: Bengaluru likely to witness light to moderate rains on December 11 | DETAILS

ALSO READ: Heavy rains warning for Tamil Nadu between Dec 8-10

Latest India News