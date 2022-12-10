Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Cyclone Mandous: Parts of Andhra Pradesh receives heavy rainfall, traffic disrupted amid waterlogging.

Cyclone Mandous LIVE UPDATES: The KVB Puram Mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district today (December 10) recorded the highest rainfall at 258mm due to Tropical Cyclone Mandous currently active in the Bay of Bengal region, said official sources. As per sources, the way from KVB Puram Mandal, under the Satyavedu constituency, towards the Srikalahasti is completely blocked due to heavy water flow from nearby ponds and lakes.

Speaking about the obstacle that the water has created, Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) Dwarkanath Reddy said, "We are monitoring the situation in the Mandal, and we are taking action together with the officials of all the relevant departments..."

"In many areas, traffic was interrupted by waterlogging. We have placed traffic diversions," he added. Along with Andhra Pradesh, Chennai and several other parts of Tamil Nadu, have witnessed heavy rain and strong winds as cyclonic storm Mandous crossed the states on Saturday after landfall, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Friday, Devotees visiting Tirupati Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala faced several problems ranging from hampered darshan to difficulty in reaching hotels as heavy rain battered the city under the influence of Cyclone Mandous. As per reports, the low-lying areas of Tirumala, including the temple premises, witnessed waterlogging making it difficult for the devotees, including elderly and disabled persons, to commute from their accommodated hotels.

Earlier, over 10 flights were cancelled at Chennai airport due to adverse weather conditions arising due to cyclone Mandous.The officials also advised the general masses to check with the concerned airlines in view of the flights affected due to the extreme weather conditions.Mandous is all set to weaken to a deep depression and later a depression on Saturday, as per the regional Met office.

The rainfall triggered by the cyclone has caused severe waterlogging in low-lying areas.In view of Cyclone Mandous maintaining its intensity of 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' till the early morning hours today, the National Disaster Response Force team were kept on standby in Chennai, informed officials on Friday.

The officials added that the teams were ready with equipment so as to take note of any untoward incident.Heavy rains with strong winds were also experienced in Puducherry on Friday. Red alerts were sounded in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh. Doppler Weather Radar Karaikal and Chennai are monitoring the cyclone.

Traffic disrupted in Andhra's Venkatagiri-Gudur highway in Nellore:

Traffic movement on the Venkatagiri-Gudur state highway number 58 in Andhra Pradesh was interrupted on Saturday due to water logging as a result of the Mandous cyclone, said sources. The traffic disruptions took place near Balayapalli village where water from several nearby ponds filled the highway. A long queue of vehicles were seen crawling along the highway.

Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) of the area, Srinivas said, "Mandous cyclone passed the coast around 1.30 am due to which the Venkatagiri-Gudur state highway was waterlogged."As per the orders of the District Collector, all preventive measures were taken."Issuing a warning to commuters, he said, "We advise travellers to postpone their journey for next six hours on the highway."

About the steps being taken by the district administration, he informed, "All staff needed are on the job. Water levels are being monitored. After the clearance of water, traffic would be allowed on the highway."Chennai and several other parts of Tamil Nadu along with Andhra Pradesh have witnessed heavy rain and strong winds as cyclonic storm Mandous crossed the states on Saturday after landfall, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Heavy rains witnessed in southern Andhra Pradesh:

Heavy rains lashed several parts of south coastal and Rayalaseema districts of Andhra Pradesh early on Saturday after cyclonic storm Mandous made landfall off Mamallapuram in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. According to a status report of the AP government, Naidupeta in Tirupati district received the highest rainfall at 281.5 mm during the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday.

A senior official of the State Disaster Management Authority told PTI that the intensity of the rains has come down as of now at 8.30 am. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with officials concerned on the cyclone-related rains. He instructed the collectors of SPSR Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor and Annamayya districts to be on alert and open relief camps wherever there is a need.

Image Source : ANI. Cyclone Mandous: Parts of Andhra Pradesh receives heavy rainfall, traffic disrupted amid waterlogging.

Reddy also directed the officials to ensure people would not venture out in those areas where heavy rains are expected. As a precautionary measure, the state government shifted 190 people to 28 relief camps in Tirupati district. SPSR Nellore and Tirupati districts were placed on alert due to possibility of flash floods in the minor rivers Kandaleru, Maneru and Swarnamuki, according to a government report.

The list of vulnerable mandals and villages has been sent to the districts for taking necessary precautionary measures, the report said. As many as 150 SDRF and 95 NDRF personnel have been deployed in four districts to be pressed into service in case of any eventuality. Cyclone alert messages have been sent through common alert protocol (CAP) to as many as 89 lakh subscribers spread across the six districts which are likely to be affected due to heavy rains during December 8-10, according to official information.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin distributed relief material:

(With agencies inputs)

