Lucknow: Food carts banned outside schools; parents to park vehicles 1 km away | Details

Lucknow administration has put a ban on vending carts selling ice creams and fast food outside schools in the city. The decision was taken to prevent traffic jams on the streets, especially during the afternoon when school hours get over.

The order has been enforced from today (Wednesday).

The guidelines were issued by the district administration, following a discussion between the nodal officers of various schools and city traffic police, to avoid traffic around schools during peak hours.

According to the guidelines, no shop or cart would be allowed around schools to sell ice cream, chaat, balloons and other items which create traffic jams after school hours.

After leaving school, students will have to directly sit inside their school cab or bus instead of roaming on the road.

Parents, who visit school hours before closing time to pick up their wards, must park their vehicles one kilometer away from schools.

As soon as the school hours get over, they must drive to the school gate and pick up their children in the shortest possible time and leave the area so that traffic movement remains unhindered.

No vehicles will be allowed to be parked on the main road connecting schools.

Schools will have to inform parents about the guidelines during the parent-teacher meeting.

