Lucknow bans sale of pork amid spread of African swine fever among pigs

Lucknow: The sale of pork meat and related products has been banned in Lucknow following the spread of African swine fever among pigs. The development comes after the confirmation of over 100 pig deaths due to African swine fever. The ban was imposed by District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar.

With the ban, the district magistrate has directed the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) and the animal husbandry department to take every step to prevent the spread of this disease among pigs.

He has ordered intensive cleaning, disinfection and sanitisation work in the affected areas on a war footing.

He also imposed a ban on the movement of pigs in the disease-affected areas, besides prohibiting any type of pig market in the city.

The district magistrate has further asked the LMC to start an awareness campaign for pig farmers to make them aware of the African swine fever.

The authorities have also been directed to ensure the treatment of pigs. He has warned against pigs roaming in the open and the farmers have been advised to keep them in enclosures.

Teams of the animal husbandry department and LMC will remain in contact with pig farmers and will help in disinfecting and cleaning areas where pigs are kept.

