Loudspeaker row in Karnataka: Right wing group plays Hanuman Chalisa at temples to 'counter Azaan'

Loudspeaker row: Hindu group Sri Rama Sene on Monday launched chanting of Hanuman Chalisa at temples in many parts of Karnataka as a protest campaign against the ruling-BJP government's 'failure to take action against loudspeakers installed at mosques.' Bhajans were recited at temples at around 5 am to counter the Azaan played by loudspeakers in mosques.

State police have been on an alert, and several Hindu activists have been detained so far. The officials also urged people not to support Sene's calls for protests.

Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik, who participated in early morning prayers at Anjaneya temple in Mysuru, said their campaign is against the government and the adamant Muslim community.

"For the last one year we have continuously been warning about the issues caused by the loudspeakers, disturbance to society, students and patients. We had also told Muslims, but nothing changed, no action was taken other than issuing notices. It was a drama. Even today mosques have not stopped playing loudspeakers at 5 AM," he said.

The sound of Azaan during the other four times of the day is not being reduced in accordance to permissible limits, he said, "our fight has only begun today. If still no action is taken we will file a contempt petition in the High Court as it violates Supreme Court orders...This is not Taliban rule, Pakistan or Afghanistan. This is India, there is a constitution and rule of law here."

He also added that he had talked to MNS chief Raj Thackeray in Maharashtra regarding the matter.

Sri Rama Sene had earlier warned that it will counter morning Azaan with Hanuman Chalisa or Suprabhat or Omkara and devotional songs from 5 AM on May 9, if the government does not take action against loudspeakers installed at mosques.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said strict action will be taken in accordance with the court orders to control any activities that cause noise pollution.

"Everyone should abide by the court orders," he said in a statement adding that the government will not hesitate to take strict action against those taking law into their hands.

