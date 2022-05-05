BJP instigating people on loudspeaker, Hanuman Chalisa issues: Lalu Prasad Yadav

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav

Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has accused the BJP and the RSS of trying to instigate people on the loudspeaker and Hanuman Chalisa row. He said that those demanding a ban on loudspeakers on mosques wanted to divide the country.

"It is extremely unfortunate... wrongful things going on in the country. It is just like breaking the country. Why are you going near the mosques to read Hanuman Chalisa? If you want to read Hanuman Chalisa, read it in the temples. They (BJP and RSS) are trying to instigate people of a particular community to react to it so that they could do riots. Such a situation is very bad for the country," he said on Wednesday.

His statement came on a day MNC chief Raj Thackeray declared that playing Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques is not a one-day affair and that it will continue until the government addresses the situation according to the Supreme Court's order.

Lalu, who was admitted to AIIMS Delhi due to illness, was discharged on Wednesday afternoon and reached his daughter Misa Bharti's residence in Delhi. Misa is a Rajya Sabha MP. The RJD chief was granted bail recently by Ranchi High Court in the fodder scam case,

On a possible alliance with Nitish Kumar in Bihar, Lalu said that there was no such political scenario appearing before him.

Asked to react on the claim of Tej Pratap Yadav who said that he had secret talks with Nitish Kumar, Lalu said, "Tej Pratap is my son and I am the chief of the party so I would take the decision and not him."

Lalu Prasad, who looked healthy and in a pleasant mood while interacting with media persons, also said that he will go to Patna after one week.

With IANS Inputs

Latest India News