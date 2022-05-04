Bal Thackeray's old video shows him speak against loudspeakers, Muslims praying on roads | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI MNS chief shares Bal Thackeray's old video, ups ante against mosque loudspeakers

Highlights Raj Thackeray shared a video of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray

The MNS chief has been seen in Bal Thackeray's trademark attire in his recent public appearances

Like Bal Thackeray, the MNS chief has been too vocal against use of loudspeakers during Namaz

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray seems undeterred despite being booked by the state police as he persists with his anti-loudspeaker campaign, as he on Wednesday shared a video of the Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray in which he is seen speaking against the use of loudspeakers and Muslims offering prayers on the roads.

Raj Thackeray had recently posed in Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's trademark attire in a social media post.

Raj Thackeray is incidentally attempting an image makeover to revive his political fortunes in the state by embarking on hard Hindutva.

In the video, shared by Raj Thackeray, Bal Thackeray is heard saying that the Shiv Sena will not rest until it is successful in preventing people from offering namaz on roads when it comes to power in the state.

"We (Shiv Sena) will not stop until we are successful in preventing the people from offering namaz on roads when we will form the government in Maharashtra," Bal Thackeray said in the video posted by the MNS chief on his Twitter handle today.

"If someone has any complaint about the Hindu religion, then they can come to us, and we will solve the issue. Loudspeakers will be removed from the mosques," Bal Thackeray said in the video shared by Raj Thackeray.

The loudspeakers row started when the MNS chief on April 12 gave an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, failing which, he warned, MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

A case was filed against Raj Thackeray on Tuesday when he appealed to people to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers in the areas where loudspeakers are used for 'Aazan' from today.

He also announced that he will hold more rallies in Marathwada, Vidarbha and other cities as well.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police seized loudspeakers from the MNS office and detained the party's Chandivali unit chief Mahendra Bhanushali and others on Tuesday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday had ordered the police to take all measures to maintain law and order and not wait for anyone's order.

Uddhav Thackeray also held a telephonic conversation with the Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | 'Play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers tomorrow if...': Raj Thackeray's appeal to all Hindus

Latest India News