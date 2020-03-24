21-day lockdown to contain coronavirus begins: What stays open, closed

New Delhi: Fallen leaves on a deserted road at Connaught Palace after a mild shower on the second day of the lockdown put in the wake of coronavirus disease outbreak.

India is under complete lockdown as Coronavirus cases in the country soared to 519 with 10 deaths. In his second national broadcast in a week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown, which he said, should be considered as a curfew. In his fervent appeal, the prime minister asserted "with folded hands" that unless India's 130 crore people practice social distancing, the country will lose the war against coronavirus outbreak and slide back 21 years.

"Jaan hai toh jahan hai (the world exists only when we live)," he said, recalling a Hindi idiom to stress on the significance of his appeal. The Centre and state governments have taken measures to ensure that the supply of all essential items continue smoothly, he said, seeking to allay apprehensions among people about the availability of food and other essential provisions. Separately, the government issued detailed guidelines about the restrictions, along with certain exemptions.

INDIA UNDER LOCKDOWN: WHAT WILL REMAIN OPEN, WHAT WILL NOT

(As per MHA notification)

Offices of the Government of India, its autonomous/subordinate offices and public corporations shall remain closed.

Exceptions:

Defence, central armed police forces, treasury, public utilities (including petroleum, CNG, LPG, PNG), disaster management, power generation and transmission units, post offices, National Informatics Centre, Early Warning agencies.

Offices of the State/Union territory governments, their autonomous bodies, corporations etc shall remain closed.

Exceptions:

a. Police, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services, disaster management, and prisons.

b. District administration and Treasury

c. Electricity, water, sanitation

d. Municipal bodies - only staff required for essential services like sanitation, personnel-related to water supply etc.

The above offices (No.1 and 2) should work with minimum number of employees. All other offices may continue to work-from-home only.

Hospitals and all related medical establishments, including their manufacturing and distribution units, both in public and private sector, such as dispensaries, chemist and medical equipment shops, laboratories, clinics, nursing homes, ambulance etc will continue to remain functional. The transportation for all medical personnel, nurses, para-medical staff, other hospital support services to permitted.

Commercial and private establishments shall be closed down.

Exceptions:

a. Shops, including ration shops (under PDS), dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder. However, district authorities may encourage facilitate home delivery to minimise the movement of individuals outside their homes.

b. Banks, insurance offices, ATMs

c. Print and electronic media

d. Telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services. IT and IT-enabled services only (for essential services) and as far as possible to work from home.

e. Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through E-commerce.

f. Petrol pumps, LPG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets

g. Power generation, transmission and distribution units and services

h. Capital and debt market services as notified by the Securities and Exchange Board of India

i. Cold storage and warehousing services

j. Private security services

All other establishments may work from home only.

Industrial establishments will remain closed.

Exceptions

a. Manufacturing units of essential commodities

b. Production units, which require, continuous process, after obtaining required permission from the state government

All transport services -- air, rail, roadways -- will remain suspended.

Exceptions

a. Transportation for essential goods only.

b. Fire, law and order and emergency services.

Hospitality services to remain suspended

Exceptions:

a. Hotels, homestays, lodges and motels which are accomodating tourists and persons stranded due to lockdown, medical and emergency staff, air and sea crew.

b. Establishments used/earmarked for quarantine

All educational, training, research, coaching institutions etc shall remain closed.

All places of worship shall be closed for public. No religious congregations will be permitted, without any exception.

All social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions/gatherings shall be barred.

In case of funerals, congregation of not more than 20 persons will be permitted.

