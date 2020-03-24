Tuesday, March 24, 2020
     
  4. Coronavirus: Panic buying across markets after 21-day lockdown announcement, PM Modi appeals against it

Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide total lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, people rushed to grocery stores to buy essential items.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 24, 2020 21:52 IST
Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide total lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, people rushed to grocery stores to buy essential items. Panic buying was seen in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR). In his speech at 8 pm on Tuesday, PM Modi announced a national lockdown which he said would be in effect for 21 days starting midnight on Thursday.

Long queues were seen in grocery shops across the city and surrounding areas. There was a palpable scare among the people about a possible shortage of daily food items, and shopkeepers were being asked whether the stores would remain open in the coming days.

Fight Against Coronavirus

While the image above shows a situation at a store in Noida Sector 14, it was worse at other locations in Delhi-NCR.

PM Narendra Modi appealed for calm and advised people to not rush to stores in a state of panic.

