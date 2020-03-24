Coronavirus: Panic buying across markets after 21-day lockdown announcement, PM Modi appeals against it

Image Source : HIMANSHU SHEKHAR Panic buying across markets after 21-day lockdown announcement, PM Modi appeals against it

Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide total lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, people rushed to grocery stores to buy essential items. Panic buying was seen in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR). In his speech at 8 pm on Tuesday, PM Modi announced a national lockdown which he said would be in effect for 21 days starting midnight on Thursday.

Long queues were seen in grocery shops across the city and surrounding areas. There was a palpable scare among the people about a possible shortage of daily food items, and shopkeepers were being asked whether the stores would remain open in the coming days.

While the image above shows a situation at a store in Noida Sector 14, it was worse at other locations in Delhi-NCR.

Panic buying across markets after 21-day lockdown announcement, PM Modi appeals against it

PM Narendra Modi appealed for calm and advised people to not rush to stores in a state of panic.

By converging around shops, you are risking the spread of COVID-19.



No panic buying please.



Please stay indoors.



I repeat- Centre and State Governments will ensure all essentials are available. https://t.co/bX00az1h7l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

