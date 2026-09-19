India's contribution to per capita carbon emissions is less than half of global average: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated an international conference on the environment and climate. Addressing the conference, PM Modi said developing countries are often unfairly blamed for carbon emissions, even though developed nations emit six times as much per capita as India. "We all know that the responsibility for carbon emissions has often been wrongly placed on developing countries. While the historical truth is that even today, India's contribution to per capita carbon emissions is less than half of the global average," he said at the two-day event being attended by environmental experts, Supreme Court judges, legal experts and senior government officials.

India offering solutions to modern climate challenges

PM Modi said that India has guided the world on matters concerning nature and the environment for centuries and is now offering solutions to modern climate challenges.

"Driven by this ideological commitment and drawing upon its cultural experiences, India is now offering solutions to modern climate challenges while simultaneously calling for collective global action. I am pleased that this NGT conference is advancing that very mission..." he said.

Nuclear energy generation

Prime Minister also said that whenever he takes forward work on nuclear energy generation, people who always talk about the environment will move to court to stop it. The Prime Minister said India was rapidly advancing nuclear energy generation and took a swipe at what he described as a contradiction in the environmental debate.

“Those who deliver long speeches about the environment are the very ones who rush to court to try to halt nuclear energy projects when I push them forward,” PM Modi said.

Setting new standards for environmental protection

The prime minister said India is working with the rest of the world and is setting new standards for environmental protection.

He said that India is focusing on renewable energy and is the only nation in G20 that has already fulfilled its Paris (COP 21) commitments, well before its timeline.

"This is the power of New India. Non-fossil fuels, solar energy capacity, stoppage of carbon emissions... India's performance on all such metrics is being discussed across the world," he said.

ALSO READ:

Ladakh LG VK Saxena inaugurates world's highest twin flower fields to mark PM Modi's 76th birthday