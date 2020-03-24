PM Modi announces 21-day nation-wide lockdown to prevent Coronavirus spread

PM Modi announces 21-day nation wide lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation has announced a complete lockdown across the nation as a means to combat coronavirus. PM Modi said that this nation-wide lockdown will last for 21 days. He stressed on the importance of this lockdown and spoke of the consequences that India could bear if the virus is not kept under control for the next 21 days.

"For the next 21 days, the entire country will go into lockdown. It is of utmost importance that India stops the spread of this virus in the next 21 days or else the nation will get pushed back 21 years, many families will be devastated forever," PM Modi said. He congratulated people for the success of the Janata Curfew, on March 22, but said that what the coming few weeks are crucial.

"Today India is at the stage where our actions today, will decide that to what extent we can bring down the impact of this disaster. This is the time to strengthen our resolve again and again," the prime minister said. He further added, "the state governments have also put lockdowns in their states. Please take this very seriously."

"You have to remember that a Coronavirus infected person initially appears to be normal and doesn't show symptoms. So maintain precautions and stay at home," he further requested. "In these testing times please do not take any medicine unless prescribed."

"Twenty-one days is a long time, but it is important to keep you and your family healthy. I am absolutely sure that every Indian will come out with this lockdown victorious," PM Modi signed off with.