COVID-19 cases cross 4 lakh-mark worldwide; these are 10 worst-hit countries

Coronavirus infections cross 4 lakh-mark worldwide; these are 10 worst-hit countries

The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surged past the 4 lakh figure. The virus that initially emerged out of wet markets in Wuhan City in China has now become a global pandemic. To date, there have been 17,200 deaths worldwide. Travel restrictions, quarantines and lockdowns are in place in most countries across the globe. Countries have closed their borders in an attempt to check the spread of virus.

After dealing with over 80,000 cases of coronavirus, China seems to have found a way to contain it. With under 5,000 active cases, China is not even in the top 10 countries with most active coronavirus cases.

Countries like Italy, the USA, Spain and Iran have emerged as the worst hit. Number of coronavirus infections is increasing in these countries.

International financial hubs like London, New York, Melbourne and Milan have been locked down and this is affecting the global economy in a big way.

Stock markets across the world have also nosedived creating a state of panic amongst people.

In India, thus far, the number of cases has crossed 500. Among Indian states, Maharashtra and Kerala are worst-hit.

List of top 10 worst-hit countries