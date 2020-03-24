Image Source : PTI 21-Day Lockdown: Govt sets stringent repercussions for falsifying urgency

Falsifying an emergency to get relief or raising of false alarms can get you in trouble during the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

As per government orders, making a false claim to get any relief during lockdown may result in imprisonment for up to two years.

Furthermore, not abiding by the government directive or making false alarm may result in imprisonment for up to one year.

The government has been forced to take these measures due to the increasing number of cases of COVID-19.

The number of people permitted during funerals has also been reduced to not more than 20.

The lockdown will last till April 15, during which time the government is hoping to get a grip on the virus that has killed over 17,000 people worldwide having infected over 400,000.

In India, there have been over 500 coronavirus cases with 10 deaths.