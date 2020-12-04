Friday, December 04, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Lakshadweep Administrator Dineshwar Sharma dies; PM Modi, Shah express condolences

Lakshadweep Administrator Dineshwar Sharma dies; PM Modi, Shah express condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed their condolences over the demise of the Administrator of Lakshadweep and former interlocutor to Jammu and Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma, on Friday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 04, 2020 17:55 IST
Lakshadweep Administrator Dineshwar Sharma
Image Source : PTI

Lakshadweep Administrator Dineshwar Sharma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed their condolences over the demise of the Administrator of Lakshadweep and former interlocutor to Jammu and Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma, on Friday. 

PM Modi tweeted, "Administrator of Lakshadweep Shri Dineshwar Sharma Ji made long-lasting contributions to India’s policing and security apparatus. He handled many sensitive counter-terror and insurgency ops during his policing career. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Deeply anguished to learn about the passing away of Administrator of Lakshadweep Shri Dineshwar Sharma ji. He served the nation with utmost devotion as a dedicated officer of the Indian Police Service. My heartfelt condolences to his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Sharma was a 1976-batch Kerala cadre, retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. He was the chief of the Indian Intelligence Bureau, that is the Director of Intelligence Bureau which is the highest-ranked post in the Indian Police Service.

He was serving as the 34th Administrator of Lakshadweep.

ALSO READ | D Roopa trending on Twitter: What actually happened between IPS officer and 'True Indology'

 

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News