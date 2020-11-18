D Roopa trending on Twitter: What actually happened between IPS officer and 'True Indology'

Image Source : PTI, Roopa said that she is left aghast to see 'some intellectual, highly educated and respectable citizens' violating the bans.

A war of words broke out between Karnataka's Home Secretary D Roopa and a Twitter user over bursting of crackers on the occasion of Diwali. According to reports, Twitter later suspended the account of the user named 'True Indology'.

Roopa had on November 14 written a Facebook post asking why people have a problem with a ban on firecrackers. Roopa said that she is left aghast to see 'some intellectual, highly educated and respectable citizens' violating the bans.

“Ban on crackers in Bengaluru is for this year alone, given COVID situation. Why can't for one year we abstain ourselves from the use of crackers? Are we so hollow that our joy is dependent solely on crackers? There are many ways to celebrate Deepawali. Light diyas, meet people, exchange mithai...but no, adamant people only want crackers. How unreasonable!” she wrote in her post.

I've said enough on cracker ban. Some have argued,questioned,abused,accused,challenged. I've replied to each one of u with patience,addressing even issues on loudspeakers tht serving officers aren't comfy abt. See my "tweets and replies" fr all ur repetitive questions. ShubhRatri — D Roopa IPS (@D_Roopa_IPS) November 16, 2020

When she shared the Facebook post on her Twitter page, several users started questioning her. They asked Roopa whether she will raise her voice against the customs of other religions.

One among them was 'True Indology'. The user claimed that crackers have been mentioned in ancient scriptures. Roopa strongly contested this and asked the user to submit a proof to attest the claim. After a long-drawn-out tussle, 'True Indology' handle was suspended by Twitter.

Who is D Roopa

IPS officer D Roopa Moudgil had shot into the limelight in 2017 after she exposed special treatment being provided to to All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (Amma) leader V K Sasikala in jail. Roopa, who is currently the Home Secretary - Government of Karnataka, had accused the then Director General of Police (Prisons) HN Sathyanarayana Rao of indulging in corruption to help Sasikala.

