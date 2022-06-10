Friday, June 10, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Kolkata policeman shoots woman dead outside Bangladesh High Commission, then kills self

Kolkata policeman shoots woman dead outside Bangladesh High Commission, then kills self

The woman was riding on a two-wheeler and had fallen down after being hit by the bullets. She died on the spot, while the policeman, who kept firing from his rifle, shot himself in the head.

Sri Lasya Edited by: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya
Kolkata Updated on: June 10, 2022 17:39 IST
kolkata, kolkata policeman, kolkata cop kills woman then kills self, bangladesh high commission, kol
Image Source : PTI

Representative image of Kolkata police

Highlights

  • A policeman fired several rounds of bullets outside Bangladesh High Commission in Kolkata
  • A woman, travelling on a two-wheeler, was hit by the firing. She died on the spot.
  • The policeman, after firing the bullets, shot himself dead. Identities of the two are unknown yet.

Kolkata updates: An on-duty policeman in Kolkata allegedly fired several rounds of bullets outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission, and then shot himself dead on Friday. A woman who came in the firing also died, informed the police. 

The woman was riding on a two-wheeler and had fallen down after being hit by the bullets. She died on the spot, while the policeman, who kept firing from his rifle, shot himself in the head. Chaos erupted in the congested area of Park circus in Central Kolkata soon after the incident.

The identities of the woman and the policeman are yet to be known. 

"The whole episode lasted for around five minutes," said a visibly shaken Bablu Sheikh, who claimed to have witnessed the incident. A huge contingent of police reached the area minutes later and took away the bodies. Preliminary investigations are underway, police said. 

(with PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Kolkata: Businessman, wife found murdered at home in Bhawanipore

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News