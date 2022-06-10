Kolkata policeman shoots woman dead outside Bangladesh High Commission, then kills self

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative image of Kolkata police

Kolkata updates: An on-duty policeman in Kolkata allegedly fired several rounds of bullets outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission, and then shot himself dead on Friday. A woman who came in the firing also died, informed the police.

The woman was riding on a two-wheeler and had fallen down after being hit by the bullets. She died on the spot, while the policeman, who kept firing from his rifle, shot himself in the head. Chaos erupted in the congested area of Park circus in Central Kolkata soon after the incident.

The identities of the woman and the policeman are yet to be known.

"The whole episode lasted for around five minutes," said a visibly shaken Bablu Sheikh, who claimed to have witnessed the incident. A huge contingent of police reached the area minutes later and took away the bodies. Preliminary investigations are underway, police said.

