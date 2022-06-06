Kolkata: Businessman, wife found murdered at home in Bhawanipore

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal also rushed to the crime scene.

Highlights A businessman and his wife were found murdered at their residence in Harish Mukherjee Road

The two persons killed have been identified as Ashoke Shah (56) and his wife Rashmita Shah (52)

Sniffer dogs have been deployed to trace the accused, said a senior police officer

Kolkata: A businessman and his wife were found murdered at their residence in Harish Mukherjee Road in the Bhawanipore area of south Kolkata on Monday, informed police. There were sharp weapons, and bullet wounds on their bodies. The two persons killed have been identified as Ashoke Shah (56) and his wife Rashmita Shah (52), both hailing from a Gujrati business family based out of Kolkata.

The deceased couple's daughter could not reach them over phone since Monday morning, following which she reached their residence in the evening and found the main door open. On entering the house, she found the bodies of her parents in a pool of blood.

She immediately informed the local police station. Soon the sleuths of the homicide division under the Detective Department (DD) reached the spot along with sniffer dogs. Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal also rushed to the crime scene.

"Both the bodies bear several injuries. It seems jewellery is missing from the woman's body. Probably they were murdered when they resisted a burglary attempt. An investigation has been initiated," a senior police officer said. Sniffer dogs have been deployed to trace the accused. City Mayor Firhad Hakim and local councillor Kajari Banerjee visited the spot.

(agencies inputs)

ALSO READ | Shocking! Woman declared dead by CBI, appears in court as witness in murder case

Latest India News