Shocking! Woman declared dead by CBI, appears in court as witness in murder case

Highlights Journalist Rajdev Ranjan's murder case was being heard in a Bihar court.

A woman appeared as witness who was declared by the CBI.

The court issued a show-cause notice to the CBI over the matter.

In a shocking incident, a woman who was declared dead by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), appeared before a court on Saturday. The woman had appeared in court as a witness in Bihar journalist Rajdev Ranjan's murder case. The woman, Badami Devi, claimed that CBI had declared her dead, and even brought proof of her identity including a voter ID card and a PAN card.

"Huzoor (sir), I am alive. I have been declared dead by the CBI. This has been done under a well-thought-out conspiracy," the woman told the court. The petitioner's advocate Sharad Sinha said that Badami Devi was a key witness in the case and a report filed by the CBI on May 24 declared her dead.

Advocate Sinha raised further questions on CBI and called it a "big negligence" on the investigating agency's part. "It is big negligence on CBI's part. What will happen if the nation's biggest investigating agency will act like this?" Sinha asked.

He further stated that the CBI did not even contact the woman and declared the woman dead, moreover, a report was also submitted.

The court issued a show-cause notice to the CBI over the matter.

Ranjan, the Siwan bureau chief of Hindi daily Hindustan, was shot dead in May 2017. He was gunned down by motorbike-borne criminals near the busy Station Road at Siwan in north Bihar.

Ranjan's widow Asha Ranjan had sought direction for the registration of an FIR against RJD leader Shahabuddin and Tej Pratap Yadav for "conspiracy and harboring and sheltering the proclaimed offenders" in the murder case.

In 2017, the CBI took custody of Mohammad Shahabuddin, whose name had cropped up as an accused in the investigation. However, in March 2018, the Supreme Court had closed proceedings against Tej Pratap in connection with this case.



