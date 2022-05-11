Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB/@VIPULMHRM Shocking! Woman suffers panic attack after Air India denies her entry aboard flight | WATCH

A woman suffered a panic attack and was seen lying down on the floor unconscious near the boarding gate at the Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi. As per reports, she had a panic attack after the Air India airlines' staff allegedly 'denied' their request to board the flight claiming that she was late. The incident was reported at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport Air where the passengers were scheduled to board an Air India Flight 823 on May 5. The flight was scheduled for 4.45 am.

The woman's nephew Vipul Bhimani shared the video on his Twitter handle, and wrote, "Think before u book Air India flights. We were 3 people and my aunt was with me suffering from panic attack due to she got late 1min for gate closing."

Later, Air India issued a statement saying three passengers had reported after the boarding gates were closed for a flight from Delhi airport even after their airport staff kept calling them to report before closure.

"Additionally, we had a heart and diabetic lady patient with us. Knowing the situation, we already communicated Air-India staff to help us in check-in due to technical issues going on at the check-in point. They strictly denied us any assistance by saying the security check-in issue is none of our business," the nephew mentioned in an Instagram post.

He further added that they had made check-in successfully. "We called Air-India staff again to inform them that we have cleared check-in and we are moving towards gate 32B but we will be late by five minutes as we were having a heart and diabetic patient with us and she can't run. My cousin reached the boarding gate within two min and I reached after him with my aunt," he mentioned.

"They literally closed gates for us along with other passengers like us even after we intimated them (the plane was to fly after 30 minutes). My cousin had his final year VIVA on the same day which he missed due to missing the flight," he said in the post.

