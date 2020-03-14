Kerala govt orders poultry culling after Bird flu detected in Malappuram

Image Source : ANI Kerala govt orders poultry culling after Bird flu detected

The Kerala government on Saturday ordered poultry culling after Bird flu was detected in Parappanangadi. Taking note of the situation officials have deployed squads to cull all poultries.

The Disease Inspection Officer said, "10 special squads have been deployed to cull all poultry within 1km radius of the epicenter".

After Kozhikode, avian influenza or bird flu was confirmed in Malappuram district and authorities have decided to cull around 4,000 poultry and pet birds to curtail spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, vet officials have opened control rooms at Malappuram and Tirurrangadi to support public in view of the detection of the disease.

