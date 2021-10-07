Give us a week's time, picture on ground will change: J&K LG Manoj Sinha on civilian killings | Exclusive

Give us a week's time, the picture will be different in Jammu and Kashmir, said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha after the recent terror attacks targeting civilians in the valley. In an exclusive conversation with India TV Editor-In-Chief and Chairman, Rajat Sharma in Aaj Ki Baat, Manoj Sinha said that wait for 1-2 days, perpetrators behind these terror attacks will be brought to justice.

Manoj Sinha said we will find terrorists even from hell and bring them to justice. He said, "....tomorrow evening or maybe a day after... when we will talk again... you will be happy to know that in view of peoples' security in the region, the government has taken required and necessary steps (kal shaam ya parso subah jab aap see dubara baat hogi... tab aapko yeh jaanke prasanata hogi ki Jammu Kashmir mei, logo ki suraksha ki drashti se prabhavi kadam udhaye gaye hai...)

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the government does not believe in buying peace but rather establishing it.

Speaking on a different kind of terror attack where civilians are being targeted in Kashmir, Manoj Sinha condemned the killings of Supinder Kaur, the principal of the Government Boys Higher Secondary School at Eidgah in Srinagar, and Deepak Chand, who were gunned down at around 11.15 am on the school premises and assured that terrorists will be brought to justice very soon... just wait for a couple of days.

"Ek ek aasu ki bund ki hisab liya jayega..." the Lieutenant Governor said.

"It's clear that these are selective killing, but we have given full freedom to our security forces," Manoj Sinha said.

"Terrorists are following a new pattern to give a message that they don't like peace, prosperity, development in Kashmir... but we won't allow this," he added.

Responding to whether these targeted killings are an attempt to create a religious divide, Manoj Sinha said that yes it seems but people have to remain vigilant, alert, united.

Manoj Sinha further said that it is natural, obvious that kin, relatives of those who have been targeted will be angry but I want to assure them that we will not leave the perpetrators who are behind this violence.

"We will destroy this entire ecosystem of terrorism," Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha assured.

