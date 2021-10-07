Jammu and Kashmir: 2 teachers killed as terrorists open fire in Srinagar's Eidgah area

Two government school teachers, including a woman, were shot dead by terrorists in the Eidgah area of Srinagar on Thursday. Terrorists fired from close range at two teachers in a government higher secondary school here. Both the teachers died on the spot.

According to police, at about 11:15 am, terrorists shot dead two school teachers. The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nail the attackers.

"Two teachers killed in a terrorist attack at a government school in the Iddgah Sangam area of Srinagar," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement.

Reports say that the slain teachers are the principal of the school, Supinder Kaur and a Kashmiri Pandit teacher, Deepak Chand.

In the last five days, five people have lost their lives in similar incidents.