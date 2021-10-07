Thursday, October 07, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists open fire inside a school in Srinagar; principal, woman teacher killed
  • PM Modi inaugurates 35 PSA oxygen plants, established under PM CARES fund, across 35 states and UTs
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Jammu and Kashmir: 2 teachers killed as terrorists open fire in Srinagar's Eidgah area

Jammu and Kashmir: 2 teachers killed as terrorists open fire in Srinagar's Eidgah area

Two government school teachers, including a woman, were shot dead by militants in Eidgah area of Srinagar.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Srinagar Updated on: October 07, 2021 12:12 IST
2 teachers killed as terrorists open fire in Srinagar's
Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV

2 teachers killed as terrorists open fire in Srinagar's Eidgah area

Two government school teachers, including a woman, were shot dead by terrorists in the Eidgah area of Srinagar on Thursday. Terrorists fired from close range at two teachers in a government higher secondary school here. Both the teachers died on the spot. 

According to police, at about 11:15 am, terrorists shot dead two school teachers. The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nail the attackers.

"Two teachers killed in a terrorist attack at a government school in the Iddgah Sangam area of Srinagar," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement.

Reports say that the slain teachers are the principal of the school, Supinder Kaur and a Kashmiri Pandit teacher, Deepak Chand.

In the last five days, five people have lost their lives in similar incidents.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News