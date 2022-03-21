Monday, March 21, 2022
     
  4. Civilian succumbs to injuries after being shot by terrorists in Kashmir's Budgam

Civilian succumbs to injuries after being shot by terrorists in Kashmir's Budgam

Around 7:20 pm, terrorists fired at and injured a civilian, Tajamul Mohiuddin Rather, near his residence in Gothpora area of Budgam in central Kashmir," a police official said.

Manzoor Mir
March 21, 2022
A civilian succumbed to injuries while a non-local vendor was injured after terrorists opened fire in two separate incidents in Budgam and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

"Around 7:20 pm, terrorists fired at and injured a civilian, Tajamul Mohiuddin Rather, near his residence in Gothpora area of Budgam in central Kashmir," a police official said.

Rather was rushed to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries, he said.

In the second incident in Pulwama, a non-local vendor, Bisujeet Kumar from Bihar, was injured after militants fired at him at Circular Road, the official said. The injured has been shifted to the Pulwama hospital, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

