J&K: Non-local carpenter shot at in Pulwama

Militants shot at and injured a non-local carpenter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, police said. The injured Mohammad Akram (40) sustained a bullet injury at around 9.10 pm.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital and then shifted to SMHS Hospital here, an official said.

Akram is a native of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. He stays at Arihal in Pulwama, the official said.

