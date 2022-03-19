Saturday, March 19, 2022
     
J&K: Non-local carpenter shot at in Pulwama

Srinagar Updated on: March 19, 2022 22:35 IST
  • The injured Mohammad Akram sustained a bullet injury
  • He was rushed to a nearby hospital
Militants shot at and injured a non-local carpenter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, police said. The injured Mohammad Akram (40) sustained a bullet injury at around 9.10 pm.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital and then shifted to SMHS Hospital here, an official said.

Akram is a native of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. He stays at Arihal in Pulwama, the official said.

