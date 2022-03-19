J&K: CRPF trooper injured in grenade attack in J&K

Saturday, March 19, 2022
     
1 constable was injured in the attack. Area has been cordoned off.

Manzoor Mir Reported by: Manzoor Mir
Shopian Updated on: March 19, 2022 20:32 IST
J&K: Militants hurl grenade at CRPF camp in Shopian; jawan injured

The militants hurled grenades on CRPF camps at Shopian and Tral areas of South Kashmir.

At a CRPF camp at Zainapora Shopian, militants hurled grenades and in the blast, at least one CRPF trooper was injured. 

A grenade was also tossed at CRPF Camp at Nowdal Tral area of southern Pulwama district. The area has been cordoned off and cases have been registered and further investigations are underway. 

