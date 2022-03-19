J&K: CRPF trooper injured in grenade attack in J&K

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) J&K: Militants hurl grenade at CRPF camp in Shopian; jawan injured

The militants hurled grenades on CRPF camps at Shopian and Tral areas of South Kashmir.

At a CRPF camp at Zainapora Shopian, militants hurled grenades and in the blast, at least one CRPF trooper was injured.

A grenade was also tossed at CRPF Camp at Nowdal Tral area of southern Pulwama district. The area has been cordoned off and cases have been registered and further investigations are underway.

Also Read | Shah reviews security situation in J&K, calls for proactive operations against terrorists

Also Read | J&K: Police busts LeT terror module in Pulwama; arrests 6 terrorist associates

Latest India News