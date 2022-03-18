J&K: Police busts LeT terror module in Pulwama; arrests 6 terrorist associates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing logistics, shelter, managing and transferring terror finance and motivating youth to act as hybrid terrorists.

Police have busted a terror module by arresting six terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) in Pulwama on Friday.

The terrorists have been identified as Rouf Ahmad Lone Amjid, son of Ab Majeed Lone resident of Lelhar Kakapora, Aqib Maqbool Bhat son of Mohd Maqbool Bhat resident of Alochibagh Pampore, Javaid Ahmad Dar son of Gh Mohi-ud-Din Dar resident of Larve Kakapora, Arshid Ahmad Mir son of Ab Rashid Mir resident of Parigam Pulwama, Rameez Raja son of Gh Ahmad Bhat resident of Parigam Pulwama and Sajad Ahmad Dar son of Gh Mohi-Ud-Din Dar resident of Larve Kakapora.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that these arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing logistics, shelter, managing and transferring terror finance and motivating youth to act as hybrid terrorists.

The investigating team also learnt that they were working for terrorist commander Reyaz Ahmad Dar, Khalid, Sheeraz of terror outfit LeT, resident of Sethergund Kakapora Pulwama and were in constant touch with him besides, on his directions were instrumental in perpetuating terrorism in the district.

Accordingly, a case FIR number 19/20222 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Kakapora and investigation has been initiated.

