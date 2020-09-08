Kangana Ranaut to be probed for allegedly taking drugs, Anil Deshmukh says

Image Source : TEAM KANGANA RANAUT/INSTAGRAM FILE IMAGE

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said the police will probe Kangana Ranaut for allegedly taking drugs. The investigation comes after allegations levelled on the actress by Adhyayan Suman, who claimed thet he was forced by Kangana to consume drugs. "As per request submitted by MLAs Sunil Prabhu & Pratap Sarnaik, I answered in Assembly. In an interview, Suman alleged Kangana consumes drugs and forced him to take the substance too. Mumbai Police will monitor this," Anil Deshmukh told reporters today.

The Anti-Narcotics cell of the Mumbai Police will probe the allegations. Adhyayan Suman will be called for questioning first.

BMC posts notice on illegal construction at Kangana's bungalow

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials today posted a notice at Ranaut's bungalow, pointing out many alterations undertaken without the civic body's approval. A BMC team went to the Pali Hill bungalow of the actor in suburban Bandra and pasted the notice as there was nobody was present to receive the notice.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana had on Monday shared videos of at her office premises and expressed apprehension that the BMC may demolish the property. However, the civic body had said the visit by its officals was part of a regular exercise undertaken to keep a tab on illegal constructions in Bandra.

Kangana's recent remarks

Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut are locked in a bitter battle of words. Her recent remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has drawn ire of the ruling Shiv Sena whose leaders are targeting the BJP for defending her.

