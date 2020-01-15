JNU violence: Masked woman identified as Komal Sharma absconding with 2 other suspects

Image Source : PTI Masked woman identified as Komal Sharma absconding with 2 other suspects

Days afer Delhi Police identified the masked woman seen in JNU violence videos, they have named the woman as Komal Sharma. The masked woman was seen in many of the videos in connection with the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University. Masked mob had barged into the university campus and hostels on January 5 and had thrashed students and faculty members with iron and wooden rods. Nearly 34 people were admitted to the hospital following the violence at JNU campus.

According to the police, Komal Sharma is a student of Daulat Ram College and is a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. In the pictures and videos that had gone viral, Komal Sharma was seen wearing a check shirt. She had covered her face with a blue scarf and was seen carrying a stick in her hand. She is also allegedly seen threatening students along with two other men inside Sabarmati hostel.

According to police, they have served a notice to her and two others, Akshat Awasthi and Rohit Shah, under IPC Section 160. Police said all three are yet to be traced and their phones are switched off.

Meanwhile, the ABVP has acknowledged that Komal Sharma is an activist from their outfit.

“Since the social media trolling against her began, we have been unable to reach out to her. The last information I received was that she is with her family. I have not been able to contact her to ask if she has received summons from police," ABVP Delhi state secretary Sidharth Yadav said.

JNU violence: Two more suspects interrogated

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Tuesday questioned two more suspects in connection with the January 5 violence on campus, officials said. Sucheta Talukdar and Priya Ranjan were questioned in connection with the attack by a masked mob on January 5, they said.

Talukdar said, "I gave a one-and-a-half page statement to the police. They asked me about the January 5 incident, where I was that day, details of students injured and whether I could identify anyone else. I was shown my photo (one that the police had released in the press conference last week)."

Sources said she told police that the photo was too blurred.

Besides them, the Crime Branch will also be questioning some of the people who were injured in the attack, the officials said. Those who made calls to the police control rooms on the day of the violence will also be questioned, they added.

Thirty-four people, including students and faculty, were injured on January 5 when a masked mob entered the campus and attacked them with rods and sledgehammers.

Crime branch officers had on Monday questioned three students, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh.

Ghosh, Talukdar, Ranjan, Dolan Samanta, Vhaskar Vijay Mech, Chunchun Kumar (a JNU alumnus) and Pankaj Mishra have been named as suspects.

The officials said a Forensic Science Laboratory team (Cyber) will also be visiting the campus to collect evidence.

Also Read | JNU violence: Seize mobile phones of WhatsApp groups members, Delhi HC asks cops

Also Read | Economist Amit Bhaduri gives up JNU emeritus professorship over 'throttling of dissent'​