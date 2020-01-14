JNU violence: Seize mobile phones of WhatsApp groups members, Delhi HC asks cops

JNU violence

Days after the January 5 goons attack in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the Delhi High Court has asked cops to seize phones of the members of the two WhatsApp groups that were allegedly used for organising the violence in which more than 30 people including students, teachers were injured. As part of the ongoing investigation, the Delhi High Court has asked police to issue summons to all those who are part of at least one of the WhatsApp groups and submit their phones.

The Delhi Police have also identified 37 students from a WhatsApp group created during the January 5 violence on the JNU campus, sources said. They said the identified people do not belong to any left or right-leaning organisations. Those identified are students who were in favour of the semester registration process and wanted to enrol themselves, the sources said.

On Friday, police said the WhatsApp group 'Unity Against Left', believed to have been created while the violence escalated on the JNU campus, was under the scanner.

Delhi Police questions Aishe Ghosh over JNU violence

On Monday, the Delhi Police questioned JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh in connection with the JNU violence case. A team of Delhi Police's Crime Branch visited JNU to probe the violence on campus on January 5.

Delhi High Court asks WhatsApp, Google, Apple to preserve data of students

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court had also issued notices to Apple, WhatsApp, Google and the Delhi government on petitions of three JNU professors seeking to preserve CCTV footage, WhatsApp conversations and other evidence related to the violence on the campus.

All the concerned parties have been asked by the High Court to file their responses by Tuesday. The Delhi Police informed the court it has written to WhatsApp to preserve data of two groups on which JNU violence was planned.

The court was told by Delhi government Standing Counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra that the police has not yet received any response from the university administration.

